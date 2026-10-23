London Heathrow Airport records EUR211m profit in 9M2026, underlines 'need for additional capacity'

London Heathrow Airport reported (21-Oct-2026) an adjusted profit before tax of GBP177 million (EUR211.41 million) for the nine months ended 30-Sep-2026, compared to a profit of GBP217 million (EUR259.19 million) during the same period in 2025. The airport stated its financial performance "remained robust in the face of continued geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East", underlining the "strength of the hub model". EBITDA declined 6% year-on-year to GBP1.4 billion (EUR1.67 billion) in 3Q2026, impacted by "lower revenue from decreasing airport charges and higher operating costs due to higher business rates, National Insurance contributions and increased investment in technology". The airport served more than 100 long haul routes during summer 2026, including 68 routes which were "unique to the UK". It added that the growth of competitor hubs "highlights the need for additional capacity", with the airport "unable to serve the 40 airlines queueing to join or secure more slots" and losing its place as the most connected global airport to Istanbul Airport. Heathrow Airport CFO Sally Ding stated: "As competitor hubs grow and Heathrow risks falling behind, we must progress with expansion". [more - original PR]