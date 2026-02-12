London Heathrow Airport handles record January pax in Jan-2026
London Heathrow Airport reported (11-Feb-2026) it handled 6.5 million passengers in Jan-2026, an increase of 2.2% year-on-year and the airport's busiest January on record. The airport reported Jan-2026 was the first month in which every passenger used new security lane technology across all terminals. The performance included multiple peak days exceeding 250,000 passengers, surpassing the previous January record of 246,000 despite adverse weather across the US and Europe. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Heathrow's passenger growth in Jan-2026 followed a record-breaking 2025, when it surpassed 84 million passengers for the first time, with December also marking its busiest on record. CEO Thomas Woldbye highlighted the airport's strong punctuality and ongoing expansion plans, noting the government's support and the need for regulatory certainty to secure private investment for future growth and connectivity enhancements1.