London Heathrow Airport handles record January pax in Jan-2026

London Heathrow Airport reported (11-Feb-2026) it handled 6.5 million passengers in Jan-2026, an increase of 2.2% year-on-year and the airport's busiest January on record. The airport reported Jan-2026 was the first month in which every passenger used new security lane technology across all terminals. The performance included multiple peak days exceeding 250,000 passengers, surpassing the previous January record of 246,000 despite adverse weather across the US and Europe. [more - original PR]