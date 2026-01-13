London Heathrow Airport handles record pax in Dec-2025 and full year 2025

London Heathrow Airport reported (12-Jan-2026) it handled 84.5 million passengers in 2025, an increase of 0.7% year-on-year and the first time the airport has surpassed the 84 million passenger mark. The airport handled 7.2 million passengers in Dec-2025, an increase of 1.6% and its "busiest December on record". CEO Thomas Woldbye stated: "December's record-breaking performance shows the strength of demand for Heathrow and the benefit to passengers of the great service our colleagues are providing. Last year, there was no hub airport in Europe that was more punctual than Heathrow and we look forward to building on that success in 2026". Mr Woldbye added: "With the Government's support for our expansion plans - and the right regulatory framework from the CAA to secure private investment - we can unlock even more of that connectivity, trade and economic growth for the UK". [more - original PR]