London Heathrow Airport handles record pax in Dec-2025 and full year 2025
London Heathrow Airport reported (12-Jan-2026) it handled 84.5 million passengers in 2025, an increase of 0.7% year-on-year and the first time the airport has surpassed the 84 million passenger mark. The airport handled 7.2 million passengers in Dec-2025, an increase of 1.6% and its "busiest December on record". CEO Thomas Woldbye stated: "December's record-breaking performance shows the strength of demand for Heathrow and the benefit to passengers of the great service our colleagues are providing. Last year, there was no hub airport in Europe that was more punctual than Heathrow and we look forward to building on that success in 2026". Mr Woldbye added: "With the Government's support for our expansion plans - and the right regulatory framework from the CAA to secure private investment - we can unlock even more of that connectivity, trade and economic growth for the UK". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Heathrow consistently set new monthly and quarterly passenger records throughout 2025, including its busiest ever months in July, September and October, and surpassed eight million passengers in August for the first time at any European airport1 2 3 4. The airport exceeded its 2024 annual record of 83.9 million passengers while maintaining the highest on-time performance among European hubs5 2.