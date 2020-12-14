London Heathrow Airport CEO: Tourist tax may be the 'final nail in the coffin' for businesses

London Heathrow Airport CEO John Holland-Kaye stated (11-Dec-2020) "2021 should be the year of Britain's economic recovery" however, due to "recent announcements, such as the tourist tax" it may be the "final nail in the coffin for struggling businesses such restaurants, hotels and theatres that rely on inbound tourists, as well as for retailers". Mr Holland-Kaye said: "To make Global Britain a reality, the government should be helping the aviation sector to survive, to develop routes to our key trading partners, and attract businesses and tourists to come to Britain to spend their money". London Heathrow Airport is calling for targeted, sector specific government support to protect employment and assist drive the UK's economic recovery. These include full business rates relief for all UK airports and no "tourist tax", which will make the UK the only country in Europe not to offer tax-free shopping for international visitors. The move is expected to result in 2000 retail job losses at the airport. [more - original PR]