14-Jul-2020 4:33 PM
London City Airport resumes international services
London City Airport resumed (10-Jul-2020) handling international services as the UK Government's 'Travel Corridors' policy comes into effect. Bookings for BA CityFlyer have "exceeded expectations", with the carrier resuming daily services to Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza, Málaga and Florence. These initial daily services will be joined by KLM on 13-Jul-2020 for daily service to Amsterdam and Luxair to Luxembourg. [more - original PR]