Loganair signs term sheet with BETA Technologies for up to 10 ALIA CTOL CX300 aircraft
Loganair and BETA Technologies signed (20-Jul-2026) a term sheet under which Loganair will purchase five all-electric ALIA conventional takeoff and landing (CTOL) CX300 aircraft, with options for five more. Loganair stated the agreement will ensure it is Europe's first commercial airline operating an electric aircraft fleet. The agreement builds on the UK's first electric flight demonstration programme completed in Mar-2026, during which BETA's CTOL flew 23 flights in 10 days across Loganair's network. The aircraft is expected to enter service in 2029. [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Loganair and BETA Technologies previously signed an MoU to widen electric-operations testing after the UK's first Scotland regional-network demonstration with Royal Mail, which validated performance, charging and integration with existing airport/airspace systems using targeted infrastructure upgrades1. Loganair also launched BETA ALIA CTOL demonstration flights on routes including Glasgow-Dundee, Aberdeen, Inverness, Wick and Orkney to assess potential Royal Mail electric mail services2.