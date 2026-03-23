Loganair confirms launch of electric aircraft demonstration flights

Loganair confirmed (20-Mar-2026) the launch of demonstration flights with BETA Technologies' ALIA CTOL battery-powered, fixed-wing aircraft on the Glasgow to Dundee route. The demonstration series will be used to inform how Royal Mail could use electric aircraft as part of its essential daily mail flights to deliver to remote Scottish communities. The demonstration flights cover routes across Glasgow, Dundee, Aberdeen, Inverness, Wick and Orkney. [more - original PR]