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23-Mar-2026 4:20 PM

Loganair confirms launch of electric aircraft demonstration flights

Loganair confirmed (20-Mar-2026) the launch of demonstration flights with BETA Technologies' ALIA CTOL battery-powered, fixed-wing aircraft on the Glasgow to Dundee route. The demonstration series will be used to inform how Royal Mail could use electric aircraft as part of its essential daily mail flights to deliver to remote Scottish communities. The demonstration flights cover routes across Glasgow, Dundee, Aberdeen, Inverness, Wick and Orkney. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Loganair announced it planned Scotland’s “first-ever electric flight” with BETA Technologies’ ALIA CTOL on the Glasgow-Dundee sector on 19/20-Mar-2026, as part of a two-week network programme to demonstrate zero-emissions freight, mail and essential-goods operations.1 Loganair CEO Luke Farajallah said the flying programme would generate “invaluable data” on electric aircraft performance in a real commercial environment.1

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