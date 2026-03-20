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20-Mar-2026 3:37 PM

Loganair to undertake 'first-ever electric flight in Scotland' in Mar-2026

Loganair announced (19-Mar-2026) plans to undergo the "first-ever electric flight in Scotland" in partnership with BETA Technologies on 19/20-Mar-2026. Loganair plans to operate BETA's ALIA CTOL battery-powered, fixed-wing aircraft from Glasgow to Dundee. The flight is part of a two week programme in which the aircraft will be used across Loganair's network to demonstrate the capability of a zero emissions aircraft to deliver freight, mail and essential goods such as medical supplies. Loganair CEO Luke Farajallah stated: "This is a landmark day for European aviation and in-particular for Scotland's airline Loganair. We are not talking about concepts, prototypes, or distant ambition, this is a real tangible programme of flying across our network which will provide invaluable data on how an electric aircraft could perform in a real commercial environment". [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Loganair’s wider decarbonisation strategy included an MoU with ZeroAvia to pursue hydrogen-electric propulsion, with CEO Luke Farajallah saying it preferred re-engining conventional aircraft over introducing new airframes.1 The ZeroAvia work targeted certification of a 600kW powertrain with the UK CAA and supplemental type certificates for types including Loganair’s DHC-6 Twin Otter and its ATR fleet.2 1

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