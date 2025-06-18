ZeroAvia and Loganair sign MoU to collaborate on zero-emission flights
Background ✨
ZeroAvia established a hydrogen centre of excellence and major manufacturing facility near Glasgow Airport, supported by a GBP9 million Scottish Enterprise grant, to produce hydrogen-electric powertrains and high temperature PEM fuel cell stacks, complementing its other R&D sites in the UK and US1. Loganair participated in the UK's Hydrogen Challenge to test hydrogen fuel infrastructure for short haul routes from Kirkwall Airport2.