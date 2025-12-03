LEVEL launches operations under 'LL' IATA code
LEVEL commenced (02-Dec-2025) operations under its own IATA code "LL" on 01-Dec-2025. The carrier obtained its air operator's certificate in Dec-2024 and operational permits for services to Argentina, Chile and the US in 2025. LEVEL holds a 16% share of the long-haul market at Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport. [more - original PR - Spanish]
Background ✨
LEVEL completed its transition to an autonomous airline with its own air operator's certificate and operating licence in Dec-2024, enabling it to manage its own operations and results independently within IAG. The certification process included obtaining permits for services to Argentina, Chile and the US, and the airline began operating under its own IATA code 'LL' after finalising these procedures in 20251 2.