2-Dec-2020 9:26 AM

LATAM Airlines to recover 38% of its operations in Dec-2020

LATAM Airlines announced (01-Dec-2020) plans to operate 22,000 frequencies in Dec-2020, representing a 38% of recovery of its operations compared to Dec-2019. The carrier operates to 110 destinations in 16 countries. Operations by domestic markets is planned as follows:

  • Chile:
    • Santiago-Arica: 13 times weekly;
    • Santiago-Iquique: 44 times weekly;
    • Santiago-Calama: 56 times weekly;
    • Santiago-Antofagasta: 59 times weekly;
    • Santiago-Copiapó: 16 times weekly;
    • Santiago-La Serena: 22 times weekly;
    • Santiago-Concepción: 35 times weekly;
    • Santiago-Temuco: 17 times weekly;
    • Santiago-Puerto Montt: 32 times weekly;
    • Santiago-Balmaceda: Four times weekly;
    • Santiago-Punta Arenas: Seven times weekly;
    • Puerto Montt-Punta Arenas: Three times weekly;
    • Puerto Montt-Balmaceda: Three times weekly;
  • Brazil: LATAM will maintain operations to 44 domestic destinations, increasing daily frequencies from 330 to 372 in Dec-2020. The carrier will recover 58% of operations compared to Dec-2019;
  • Peru: LATAM will recover 36% of operations in Dec-2020, connecting to 18 domestic and 15 international destinations;
  • Colombia: LATAM will recover 50% of operations in Dec-2020, operating 560 weekly frequencies;
  • Ecuador: LATAM will recover 59% of operations in Dec-2020, operating 130 weekly frequencies. [more - original PR - Spanish]

