LATAM Airlines Brasil plans 20% international capacity increase by Jan-2026
LATAM Airlines Brasil announced (21-Jul-2025) plans to increase international capacity from Brazil by 20% year-on-year by Jan-2026, with planned network changes including:
- Route launches:
- Porto Alegre-Buenos Aires Aeroparque: Three times weekly from Sep-2025;
- Sao Paulo Guarulhos-Cordoba (Argentina): Seven times weekly from late Oct-2025;
- Belem-Bogota: Four times weekly in Nov-2025 (seasonal operation during COP30 summit);
- Florianopolis-Lima: Three times weekly from Dec-2025;
- Sao Paulo Guarulhos-Rosario: Four times weekly from late Dec-2025;
- Florianopolis-Buenos Aires Ezeiza: Daily from Jan-2026;
- Frequency increases:
- Fortaleza-Lisbon: From weekly to three times weekly, effective Nov-2025;
- Sao Paulo Guarulhos-Lisbon: From nine to 14 times weekly, effective Nov-2025;
- Rio de Janeiro Galeao-Lima: From seven to 10 times weekly; effective Nov-2025;
- Sao Paulo Guarulhos-Orlando: From nine to 14 times weekly, effective Dec-2025;
- Rio de Janeiro Galeao-Santiago: From 28 to 42 times weekly, effective Jan-2026;
- Florianopolis-Santiago: From 12 to 23 times weekly, effective Jan-2026.
The adjustments will increase the airline's offering from 370 to 440 direct international flights per week. [more - original PR - Portuguese]