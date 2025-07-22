Loading
22-Jul-2025 11:07 AM

LATAM Airlines Brasil plans 20% international capacity increase by Jan-2026

LATAM Airlines Brasil announced (21-Jul-2025) plans to increase international capacity from Brazil by 20% year-on-year by Jan-2026, with planned network changes including:

The adjustments will increase the airline's offering from 370 to 440 direct international flights per week. [more - original PR - Portuguese]

