Larnaca International Airport Glafcos Clerides details route opportunities
Larnaca International Airport Glafcos Clerides handled (12-May-2026) 9.9 million passengers in 2025, up 15% year-on-year and up 21% compared to 2019 levels. The second phase of terminal's expansion works is underway, with the airport's handling capacity expected to increase to 12.5 million passengers p/a following the project's completion. The list of unserved routes from Larnaca Airport includes Dublin Airport, Tallinn Lennart Meri Airport, Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport, Porto Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport, Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport, Zagreb Airport, Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport, Nantes Atlantique Airport, Nuremberg Albrecht Durer Airport, Bremen Airport Hans Koschnick, Dresden Airport, Cologne/Bonn Airport and Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Hermes Airports said Cyprus' airports handled 13.75 million passengers in 2025, up 12% year-on-year, with 60 airlines operating 160 routes to 41 markets; key source markets were the UK, Greece, Israel, Poland and Germany.1 Hermes confirmed a EUR170 million second-phase development programme at Larnaca and Paphos, including a 20,000sqm Larnaca terminal expansion, with construction scheduled for completion within 30 months.2 3