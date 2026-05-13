Larnaca International Airport Glafcos Clerides details route opportunities

Hermes Airports said Cyprus' airports handled 13.75 million passengers in 2025, up 12% year-on-year, with 60 airlines operating 160 routes to 41 markets; key source markets were the UK, Greece, Israel, Poland and Germany.1 Hermes confirmed a EUR170 million second-phase development programme at Larnaca and Paphos, including a 20,000sqm Larnaca terminal expansion, with construction scheduled for completion within 30 months.2 3