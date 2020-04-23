23-Apr-2020 12:20 PM
Korea Fair Trade Commission approves JEJU air to acquire 51.17% stake in Easter Jet
Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) approved (23-Apr-2020) JEJU air to acquire a 51.17% stake in Eastar Jet for KRW54.5 billion (USD44.3 million). The KFTC granted the acquisition an exemption from antitrust restrictions under Article 7 (2) of the Monopoly Regulation and Fair Trade Act, in recognition of Eastar Jet's inability to continue operating without being acquired by JEJU air. [more - original PR - Korean]