23-Apr-2020 12:20 PM

Korea Fair Trade Commission approves JEJU air to acquire 51.17% stake in Easter Jet

Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) approved (23-Apr-2020) JEJU air to acquire a 51.17% stake in Eastar Jet for KRW54.5 billion (USD44.3 million). The KFTC granted the acquisition an exemption from antitrust restrictions under Article 7 (2) of the Monopoly Regulation and Fair Trade Act, in recognition of Eastar Jet's inability to continue operating without being acquired by JEJU air. [more - original PR - Korean]

