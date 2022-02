Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee, via its official Facebook account, announced (22-Feb-2022) plans to resume services to Egypt, in accordance with a decision by the Commission for the Prevention of the Appearance and Spread of Coronavirus. Air Astana, FlyArystan and SCAT Airlines plan to resume services from Almaty, Aktobe, Almaty, Kostanay, Nur Sultan, Shymkent and Oral to Sharm el Sheikh from the beginning of Mar-2022.