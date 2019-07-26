Become a CAPA Member
26-Jul-2019 9:32 AM

Kansai Airports pax up 8% to 4.3m in Jun-2019

Kansai Airports reported (25-Jul-2019) the following combined traffic highlights for Osaka Kansai International Airport, Osaka Itami Airport and Osaka Kobe Airport:

  • Passengers: 4.3 million, +8% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 2.1 million, +2%;
    • International: 2.2 million, +14%;
  • Cargo: 68,134 tonnes, -17%;
    • Domestic: 10,410 tonnes, -9%;
    • International: 57,724 tonnes, -19%;
  • Aircraft movements: 31,027, +5%;

