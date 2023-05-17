Jetstar Airways to change check-in and bag drop times

Jetstar Airways announced (16-May-2023) check-in and bag drop will close 40 minutes before departure for Australia and New Zealand domestic flights and 60 minutes prior to departure for flights departing from an international terminal, effective 23-Mar-2023. The boarding gate will now close 20 minutes before departure for domestic and international flights. Jetstar COO Matt Franzi stated: "We know our performance hasn't been up to scratch and we are working hard to boost punctuality and reliability". Mr Franzi added the LCC will also recruit more airport staff, cabin crew and engineering team members. [more - original PR]