Jetstar Airways launches BidCash business class upgrade product
Jetstar Airways launched (18-Mar-2026) BidCash, an upgrade product enabling passengers to make a cash bid for a business class seat on most of the carrier's Boeing 787 international services. Jetstar confirmed the first of 11 Boeing 787s is nearing completion of a "major interior refit" in Hong Kong, with 44 new business class seats fitted. The LCC's 787 cabin overhaul will see business cabin capacity more than double in response to "growing demand for premium seats on longer-haul flights". The airline plans to extend BidCash to Qantas Frequent Flyer members in future, enabling members to bid for upgrades using Qantas Points. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Jetstar Airways, via its official LinkedIn account, said it positioned its first Boeing 787 from Melbourne to Hong Kong for a fleetwide cabin overhaul including new business and economy seating, inflight WiFi and a lie-flat crew rest area.1 Jetstar Airways COO Matt Franzi said the first refitted 787 was due back in Melbourne in late Mar-2026, with business class rising to 44 seats plus inflight streaming and WiFi on passengers’ devices.2