Jetstar Airways launches BidCash business class upgrade product

Jetstar Airways launched (18-Mar-2026) BidCash, an upgrade product enabling passengers to make a cash bid for a business class seat on most of the carrier's Boeing 787 international services. Jetstar confirmed the first of 11 Boeing 787s is nearing completion of a "major interior refit" in Hong Kong, with 44 new business class seats fitted. The LCC's 787 cabin overhaul will see business cabin capacity more than double in response to "growing demand for premium seats on longer-haul flights". The airline plans to extend BidCash to Qantas Frequent Flyer members in future, enabling members to bid for upgrades using Qantas Points. [more - original PR]