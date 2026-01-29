Jetstar Airways confirms departure of first Boeing 787 for cabin overhaul
Jetstar Airways, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (28-Jan-2026) its first Boeing 787 was positioned from Melbourne to Hong Kong to undergo cabin overhaul works. The aircraft will be fitted with new business and economy seating, inflight WiFi and a lie-flat rest area for cabin crew. The LCC confirmed plans to undergo a major cabin overall of its 787 fleet in late Aug-2025, as previously reported by CAPA.
Background ✨
Jetstar Airways planned to begin a multi-million-dollar upgrade of its Boeing 787 fleet from late 2025, including new RECARO seating, inflight WiFi, and a lie-flat crew rest, with completion to be phased in during scheduled maintenance. The upgrade aimed to boost operational range and seat comfort, with business seats increasing from 21 to 44 and inflight entertainment screens removed to reduce weight, starting from 1Q20261 2.