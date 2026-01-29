Jetstar Airways confirms departure of first Boeing 787 for cabin overhaul

Jetstar Airways, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (28-Jan-2026) its first Boeing 787 was positioned from Melbourne to Hong Kong to undergo cabin overhaul works. The aircraft will be fitted with new business and economy seating, inflight WiFi and a lie-flat rest area for cabin crew. The LCC confirmed plans to undergo a major cabin overall of its 787 fleet in late Aug-2025, as previously reported by CAPA.