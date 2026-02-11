Loading
11-Feb-2026 11:22 AM

Jetstar Airways to receive first interior-upgraded 787 in late Mar-2026

Jetstar Airways COO Matt Franzi, via his official LinkedIn account, reported (10-Feb-2026) the LCC is scheduled to receive one Boeing 787 in Melbourne in late Mar-2026, following cabin overhaul works taking place in Hong Kong. The aircraft is the first of 11 which will receive new seating in the economy and business cabins - with work to include increasing the business cabin configuration to 44 seats. The aircraft will also offer inflight streaming and WiFi on passengers' personal devices as a "Jetstar-first".

Background ✨

Jetstar Airways previously positioned its first Boeing 787 from Melbourne to Hong Kong for cabin overhaul, confirming a major upgrade for its 787 fleet from late Aug-2025, including new seating, inflight WiFi, and a lie-flat crew rest area1. The comprehensive upgrade programme, announced as a multi-million-dollar investment, involved increasing business seats to 44 and updating livery, with completion scheduled during maintenance from late 20252 3.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More