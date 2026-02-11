Jetstar Airways to receive first interior-upgraded 787 in late Mar-2026

Jetstar Airways COO Matt Franzi, via his official LinkedIn account, reported (10-Feb-2026) the LCC is scheduled to receive one Boeing 787 in Melbourne in late Mar-2026, following cabin overhaul works taking place in Hong Kong. The aircraft is the first of 11 which will receive new seating in the economy and business cabins - with work to include increasing the business cabin configuration to 44 seats. The aircraft will also offer inflight streaming and WiFi on passengers' personal devices as a "Jetstar-first".