JetBlue opens crew base in San Juan

JetBlue Airways opened (12-Dec-2024) a crew base at San Juan Luis Munoz Marin International Airport Terminal A, marking its first base outside the continental US. The crew base is expected to bring more than 400 crew member jobs to Puerto Rico, with more than 100 pilots and more than 300 crew members to be assigned to the base by 2025. The base will allow crew members to begin and end trips from the island, supporting the airline's operations in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and beyond and ensuring the workgroups can quickly respond to operational disruptions. The crew base follows the opening of JetBlue's Tech Ops maintenance base in San Juan in 2020. [more - original PR]