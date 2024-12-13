JetBlue opens crew base in San Juan
JetBlue Airways opened (12-Dec-2024) a crew base at San Juan Luis Munoz Marin International Airport Terminal A, marking its first base outside the continental US. The crew base is expected to bring more than 400 crew member jobs to Puerto Rico, with more than 100 pilots and more than 300 crew members to be assigned to the base by 2025. The base will allow crew members to begin and end trips from the island, supporting the airline's operations in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and beyond and ensuring the workgroups can quickly respond to operational disruptions. The crew base follows the opening of JetBlue's Tech Ops maintenance base in San Juan in 2020. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
JetBlue Airways planned to open a pilot and flight attendant crew base at San Juan Luis Munoz Marin International Airport by the end of 2024, creating over 400 jobs by 2025, with phased openings1. Additionally, JetBlue announced new services from San Juan, including daily flights to Providence, Westchester County, and Santiago, as well as four times weekly to Medellin, starting 27-Oct-2024, with a total of 40 daily departures planned for winter 2024/252.