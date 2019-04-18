Jet Airways temporarily suspends all services

Jet Airways announced (17-Apr-2019) plans to temporarily suspend all services, effective 17-Apr-2019 until an as yet unannounced resumption date. The airline, on 16-Apr-2019, stated: "Jet Airways was informed by the State Bank of India (SBI), on behalf of the consortium of Indian Lenders, that they are unable to consider its request for critical interim funding. Since no emergency funding from the lenders or any other source is forthcoming, the airline will not be able to pay for fuel or other critical services to keep the operations going". Jet Airways "will now await the bid finalisation process by SBI and the consortium of Indian Lenders" for the purchase of an up to 75% stake in the airline. As previously reported by CAPA, the deadline for the tender is 10-May-2019. [more - original PR]