23-Mar-2026 11:49 AM
Jazeera Airways to commences service to Dubai via Al Qaisumah in Mar-2026
Jazeera Airways, via its official Facebook account, announced (23-Mar-2026) plans to commence three times weekly service connecting Kuwait to Dubai via Al Qaisumah-Hafar Al Batin Airport on 31-Mar-2026. As previously reported by CAPA, the LCC temporarily shifted operations to Al Qaisumah-Hafar Al Batin Airport in Saudi Arabia, effective from 11-Mar-2026, following the temporary suspension of operations at Kuwait International Airport for safety reasons. It operates services via the airport to destinations in Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye, Sri Lanka, India and the UAE.