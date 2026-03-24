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24-Mar-2026 1:27 PM

Jazeera Airways to commence service to Lahore via Al Qaisumah in Mar-2026

Jazeera Airways announced (23-Mar-2026) plans to commence twice weekly service connecting Kuwait to Lahore via Al Qaisumah-Hafar Al Batin Airport on 29-Mar-2026. As previously reported by CAPA, the LCC temporarily shifted operations to Al Qaisumah-Hafar Al Batin Airport in Saudi Arabia, effective from 11-Mar-2026, following the temporary suspension of operations at Kuwait International Airport for safety reasons. It operates services via the airport to more than 20 destinations in Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye, Sri Lanka, India and the UAE. [more - original PR]

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