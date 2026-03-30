Jazeera Airways to commence service to Jeddah via Al Qaisumah in Apr-2026

Jazeera Airways planned to shift select operations to Dammam King Fahd International Airport from 26-Mar-2026, with passengers travelling between Kuwait and Dammam by bus.1 CEO Barathan Pasupathi said the Saudi footprint (Dammam plus Al Qaisumah) supported a network through 30-Apr-2026 of more than 20 destinations, 1000 flights, 200,000 seats and two million tons of cargo capacity.1