Jazeera Airways to commence service to Jeddah via Al Qaisumah in Apr-2026
Jazeera Airways, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (29-Mar-2026) plans to commence three times weekly service connecting Kuwait to Jeddah via Al Qaisumah-Hafar Al Batin Airport on 07-Apr-2026. As previously reported by CAPA, the LCC temporarily shifted operations to Al Qaisumah-Hafar Al Batin Airport in Saudi Arabia, effective from 11-Mar-2026, following the temporary suspension of operations at Kuwait International Airport for safety reasons. It operates services via the airport to more than 20 destinations in Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye, Sri Lanka, India and the UAE.
Background ✨
Jazeera Airways planned to shift select operations to Dammam King Fahd International Airport from 26-Mar-2026, with passengers travelling between Kuwait and Dammam by bus.1 CEO Barathan Pasupathi said the Saudi footprint (Dammam plus Al Qaisumah) supported a network through 30-Apr-2026 of more than 20 destinations, 1000 flights, 200,000 seats and two million tons of cargo capacity.1