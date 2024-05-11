Loading
11-May-2024 5:10 PM

Japan Airlines regional VP: Exchange rate impacting Japan-North America market

Japan Airlines regional VP global sales the Americas Steve Myer, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (10-May-2024) "There's two sides to the corporate recovery - North America is starting to come back to some previous levels... But then if you look out of Japan, it's still much, much lower". Mr Myer added: "One of the big factors is the foreign exchange rate, it's really making it prohibitive for people to come [to North America]... Japan's foreign investment in the US is still unmatched and I think we'll continue to have a strong corporate demand, it's just not back yet".

