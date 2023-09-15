Become a CAPA Member
Loading
15-Sep-2023 9:45 AM

JAL handling more foreign passengers since pandemic

Japan Airlines (JAL) VP Asia, India and Oceania Richard Engelmann, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, stated (14-Sep-2023) JAL's international passenger demographic has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, Japanese outbound travellers made up 70% of JAL's passengers. Now, 60% of passengers are non-Japanese customers travelling to Japan. Mr Engelmann said the impact of the pandemic opened up JAL to an international audience.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More