JAL handling more foreign passengers since pandemic

Japan Airlines (JAL) VP Asia, India and Oceania Richard Engelmann, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, stated (14-Sep-2023) JAL's international passenger demographic has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, Japanese outbound travellers made up 70% of JAL's passengers. Now, 60% of passengers are non-Japanese customers travelling to Japan. Mr Engelmann said the impact of the pandemic opened up JAL to an international audience.