ITAA: British Airways and Ryanair strikes will lead to 'major consequences' in Aug-2019

Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) stated (26-Jul-2019) potential cancellations due to proposed strike action by Ryanair and British Airways pilots will lead to "major consequences not only for those travelling between Ireland and the UK, but also the many people travelling transatlantic" from London Heathrow Airport. Pilots will vote on a revised pay offer, which will determine whether or not industrial action will take place on 05-Aug-2019 and 23-Aug-2019. [more - original PR]