Istanbul Airport inaugurates fourth main runway following EUR890m investment

Istanbul Airport inaugurated (18-Sep-2026) its fourth main runway, following a EUR890 million investment. The 2820m x 45m runway is oriented on an east-west axis, complementing the existing main runways in the north-south direction and two backup runways. Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated Türkiye increased the number of active airports from 26 to 58 since 2002, expanded air transport agreements from 81 to 175 countries and grew international destinations from 60 in 50 countries to 356 in 133 countries. Mr Erdoğan also announced that with Yozgat Hattusas Airport and Bayburt Gumushane Airport currently under construction, Türkiye will reach 60 active airports. Construction of a new airport in Trabzon is expected to commence in 2026, with opening scheduled for 2033. The airport will feature a 110,000sqm terminal building, 1250 space covered parking area, technical block, control tower and support buildings, as previously reported by CAPA. [more - original PR - Turkish]