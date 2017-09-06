Island Air completes transition to all-Q400 fleet

Island Air completed (05-Sep-2017) its transition to an all Bombardier Q400 turboprop fleet with the retirement of its last remaining ATR-72, marking a significant milestone as it continues to expand interisland service and grow its operations. The carrier aims to celebrate its 37th anniversary of service in Hawaii on 09-Sep-2017. Island Air began its fleet conversion in Jan-2017, with the acquisition of its first Q400 aircraft. A sixth Q400 is expected to be added to the fleet later in 2017. [more - original PR]