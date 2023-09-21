Become a CAPA Member
Loading
21-Sep-2023 11:06 AM

International recovery eclipses domestic at Sydney Airport for second consecutive month

Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport reported (21-Sep-2023) it handled 3.3 million passengers in Aug-2023, an increase of 22% year-on-year and a decline of 11.4% compared to Aug-2019 pre-pandemic levels. The airport reported Aug-2023 was the second consecutive month in which international recovery (89.7%) exceeded domestic recovery (88%). For the first month since the reopening of the international border, US traffic exceeded pre-pandemic figures, with a 1% increase compared to Aug-2019. Airport CEO Geoff Culbert stated: "Recent boosts to capacity from some of our international airlines has led to a surge in overseas visitors, especially from countries like South Korea, the Philippines and Vietnam, where the numbers are now higher than in 2019... The domestic recovery continues to underwhelm". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More