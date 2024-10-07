Turboprop manufacturers look to take a larger slice of the American pie
In a presentation to the US' Regional Airline Association in Sep-2024, ATR president and MD Americas Christopher Jones outlined the turboprop manufacturer's ambitions to target the US market.
Deutsche Aircraft also revealed in Sep-2024 that it is targeting the US as it seeks to promote its new D328eco model in North America.
Both manufacturers are seeking to emphasise the advantages of their turboprops as replacements for the large fleet of ageing regional jet aircraft in operation across the US.
