Punta Cana Declaration a first step in realising tourism potential between Africa and Americas

UN Tourism's Regional Commisions for Africa and Americas recently adopted the Punta Cana Declaration, a set of shared commitments for the development of tourism as a driver of sustainable and inclusive development.

The signatories of the declaration have committed to collaborating in areas including strategic investments, skills development and training, innovation, creative industries and inter-regional cooperation.

While history is littered with examples of cooperation agreements which ultimately led to very little, the depth of this partnership could signal a crucial first step in reaching the vastly untapped potential of collaboration between Africa and the Americas.