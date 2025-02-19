Porter Airlines expands North American network: will Air Canada and WestJet feel the heat?

Canada's domestic airline market has long been dominated by Air Canada and WestJet, which currently maintain a combined 72.9% market share as per OAG and the CAPA - Centre for Aviation data.

In third place, Porter Airlines leads the country's regional carriers with a domestic market share of 9.3%, operating almost 90,000 weekly seats across the country. Porter, which launched commercial operations in 2006, currently serves a total of 37 nonstop destinations including 21 Canadian cities and 16 airports in the US.

As Porter expands its network across North America, the small regional carrier takes on competitors in concentrated markets including New York-area airports and sun destinations across Florida.