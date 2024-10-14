Industry reacts positively to Sweden abolishing aviation tax, while Denmark plans green tax
Sweden's Government plans to abolish its airline ticket tax from Jul-2025, aiming to enhance competitiveness and preserve flight routes across the country. This policy is part of Sweden's 2025 budget, which also includes infrastructure investments, innovation and export tax relief.
The aviation industry has responded positively, with Swedavia, Airlines for Europe (A4E) and airlines such as Norwegian and Ryanair praising the move as beneficial for competition, accessibility and sustainable aviation.
Conversely, Denmark plans to introduce a passenger tax in 2025 to fund its green aviation goals. The contrasting approaches of Sweden and Denmark are expected to spark comparisons on the impact of aviation policies in the region.
