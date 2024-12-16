Hamburg in the crossfire: Airlines take off in response to rising costs
Condor Flugdienst has announced a 13% reduction in its summer 2025 schedule from Hamburg Airport Helmut Schmidt, citing rising costs. Several routes will be removed and planned growth, including new destinations, has been cancelled.
The airline's CEO Peter Gerber criticised Hamburg's fee increases and called for competitive cost structures at German airports. This follows Ryanair's 12% reduction in its German summer schedule and calls for the government to reduce taxes and fees.
Hamburg Airport's CEO dismissed the criticism, suggesting airlines are using Hamburg to influence negotiations elsewhere. The Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union instead urged balanced reforms, emphasising corporate responsibility and stakeholder collaboration over regulatory cost cuts.
