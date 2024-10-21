Breeze Airways rides the tailwinds of post-COVID-19 demand with bespoke business model

In May-2021, US low cost carrier Breeze Airways launched operations from Tampa International Airport. The airline was founded by David Neeleman, the brains behind airlines including Azul, JetBlue Airways and WestJet, with the vision of operating direct routes between secondary markets underserved by major carriers.

As of Oct-2024, Breeze has expanded its network to 66 destinations across 30 states, utilising a fleet of 42 aircraft comprising 29 A220-300s and 13 Embraer E190/E195 aircraft.

By developing a unique business model tailoring to a wide range of customers (geographically and financially), Breeze has carved a niche in the highly competitive US domestic market.