Boeing strike continues, adding to mounting frustrations for airlines

Boeing management's hopes of resolving a strike by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) have been dealt another blow as IAM members voted on 23-Oct-2024 to reject the company's latest offer.

The ongoing strike has suspended 737 MAX, 767 and 777 production with knock-on effects for Boeing's suppliers, notably Spirit AeroSystems.

The failure of Boeing and IAM to reach an agreement will only add to the growing frustration among airline leaders regarding delayed aircraft deliveries from both Boeing and Airbus, and supply constraints from engine manufacturers such as Pratt & Whitney and Rolls-Royce.

Aircraft delivery delays and broader supply chain problems are a significant factor in the aviation industry's inability to increase capacity to match post-pandemic growth in demand, and it seems that these issues are unlikely to be resolved soon.