Avelo goes international: all eyes on ULCC as it breaks into Latin leisure markets

On 16-Nov-2024, Avelo Airlines launched twice weekly Hartford-Montego Bay service. This is the airline's first scheduled international service, followed shortly afterwards by the launch of twice weekly Hartford-Cancun service on 20-Nov-2024.

The ULCC, which launched operations from Hollywood Burbank Airport in Apr-2021, has since expanded service to 49 destinations from seven US operational bases including Hartford Bradley International Airport and Tweed New Haven Airport.

The carrier previously operated public charter international services to Cancun, Montego Bay and Punta Cana in partnership with Apple Vacations in early 2024.

Avelo has eyed international operations for some time, however competition in high demand Latin leisure markets may prove challenging.