Ten consecutive quarters of profitability: How Sun Country's diverse model outshines its competitors
In Nov-2024, CAPA - Centre of Aviation recognised Sun Country Airlines as Low Cost Carrier of the Year, acknowledging the airline's strategic agility in the extremely competitive US domestic market, cost-focused approach and consistent financial performance.
Sun Country proceeded to achieve a net profit of USD13.4 million in 4Q2024, up 138% from 4Q2023 and continuing a winning streak of profitability which began in 3Q2022.
While the survivability of the ULCC model in the highly competitive US market faces scrutiny following the collapse of the JetBlue Airways/Spirit Airlines merger and Spirit's subsequent Chapter 11 filing, Sun Country's performance tells a different story.
