Indonesia AirAsia 'spreading out' prospective destinations for Australians

head of Indonesia affairs and policy Eddy Krismeidi Soemawilaga, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) "is the second largest market forand we play a role in that, demand is picking up". Mr Soemawilaga said that while Bali remains the most popular destination for Australian travellers, the LCC is "trying to spread out" the destinations within Indonesia that Australians are wishing to travel to.