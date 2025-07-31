31-Jul-2025 4:36 PM
Indonesia AirAsia 'spreading out' prospective destinations for Australians
Indonesia AirAsia head of Indonesia affairs and policy Eddy Krismeidi Soemawilaga, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) "Australia is the second largest market for Indonesia and we play a role in that, demand is picking up". Mr Soemawilaga said that while Bali remains the most popular destination for Australian travellers, the LCC is "trying to spread out" the destinations within Indonesia that Australians are wishing to travel to.
Background ✨
Indonesia AirAsia operated around 42 weekly flights from Indonesia to Australia and was targeting future services to Melbourne and Sydney as aircraft availability permitted, reflecting the importance of the Australian market to the LCC1. It also launched a four times weekly Bali-Adelaide service on 25-Jun-2025, connecting over 130 destinations to South Australia and providing around 74,000 annual visitor seats through Adelaide Airport2.