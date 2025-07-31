31-Jul-2025 2:51 PM
Indonesia AirAsia targeting services to Melbourne and Sydney: Head of Indonesia affairs and policy
Indonesia AirAsia head of Indonesia affairs and policy Eddy Krismeidi Soemawilaga, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) Australia is a "very important market" for the LCC. Mr Soemawilaga said: "We have around 42 flights per week from Indonesia to Australia", noting the LCC is targeting services to Melbourne on Sydney when aircraft become available.
Background ✨
Indonesia AirAsia commenced four times weekly Bali-Adelaide service on 25-Jun-2025, adding approximately 74,000 seats per annum via Adelaide Airport and further connecting over 130 destinations to South Australia. In 2024, visitor spend from Indonesia in South Australia reached AUD49 million, an 18% year-on-year increase. Australia has also been highlighted by the airline as a key growth market with recent network additions including Cairns and Darwin1 2.