IndiGo 'very keen to operate to Australia': Head of planning and revenue management
IndiGo head of planning and revenue management Abhijit DasGupta, speaking at Routes Asia 2025, stated (26-Mar-2025) Australia is "the fastest growing long haul market from India", adding: "We can't not be interested". He said: "We are very keen to operate to Australia" but noted that IndiGo is yet to receive aircraft with sufficient range to serve the market.
Background ✨
IndiGo has been strategically planning to expand its international footprint, with a focus on deploying A321XLR aircraft to enhance connectivity to Europe and Asia, and to facilitate routes from southern India to Australia1. The airline has also leased Boeing 787s to expedite capabilities ahead of receiving A350s from 2027, indicating its commitment to long-haul markets2. Navi Mumbai and Delhi Noida airports are seen as future hubs, expected to support increased capacity with A321XLR and widebody aircraft3.