IndiGo takes delivery of its first ATR 72-600

IndiGo received (17-Nov-2017) its first ATR 72-600 (VT-IYA) on 17-Nov-2017. The airline and ATR announced an agreement for the acquisition of 50 ATR 72-600s earlier in Jan-2017, with plans to add seven ATRs by Mar-2018. The delivery represents a major step in the airline's plan to further develop its fleet with the introduction of ATR 72-600s, thus expanding its regional footprint and bringing air connectivity to smaller Indian airports and communities. The introduction of the new ATR fleet goes in line with the Indian government's Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN), which aims to boost economic development, employment and tourism by connecting small and remote cities. Under this scheme 100 new airports are expected to be created in the next three years. IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh said: "By taking delivery of this first ATR 72-600, we are now one step closer to the launch of our Turboprop operations by the end of this year. We are excited at the opportunity of once again being able to redefine air travel in India". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]