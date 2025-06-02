IndiGo, Delta Air Lines, Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic sign MoU

IndiGo, Delta Air Lines, Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic signed (01-Jun-2025) an MoU to enhance connectivity from India to Europe and North America. Commercial contracts and regulatory procedures will be completed to enable IndiGo to sell partner flights as its own under its 6E marketing codes. IndiGo customers will then be able to book onward travel on select flights operated by the international partners, including:

KLM flights from Amsterdam to 30 points within Europe;

Delta and KLM flights from Amsterdam to the US and Canada ;

and ; Virgin Atlantic flights from Manchester to the US.

The MoU also creates a framework for enhanced collaboration between the carriers on a bilateral and multilateral basis. The carriers will contemplate commercial collaboration including network, loyalty, cargo and sales, subject to regulatory approvals. They will also explore areas of non-commercial cooperation including aircraft maintenance, sustainability, training, ground handling and advanced collaboration through use of technology to service joint customers. [more - original PR]