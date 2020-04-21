India will only lift flight restrictions once the spread of coronavirus is under control

India's Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri, via his official Twitter account, reiterated (20-Apr-2020) "flight restrictions that are in place as a result of India's fight against COVID19 will be lifted once we are confident that spread of the virus has been controlled & it poses no danger to our country & people". As previously reported by CAPA, India's Government temporarily prohibited the operation of scheduled domestic and international passenger services from 25-Mar-2020 to 31-Mar-2020, later extended until 15-Apr-2020 and then 03-May-2020.