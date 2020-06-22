Become a CAPA Member
Loading
22-Jun-2020 12:47 PM

India to resume scheduled international services once domestic traffic improves beyond 50%

India's Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri, via his official Twitter account, stated (21-Jun-2020) India's government will approve the resumption of scheduled international services once "our domestic traffic reaches about 50%-60%" of pre coronavirus outbreak levels and "other countries open up to international traffic without present conditionalities". Mr Puri added: "Once the situation evolves in that direction we will consider a calibrated opening".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More