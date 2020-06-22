22-Jun-2020 12:47 PM
India to resume scheduled international services once domestic traffic improves beyond 50%
India's Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri, via his official Twitter account, stated (21-Jun-2020) India's government will approve the resumption of scheduled international services once "our domestic traffic reaches about 50%-60%" of pre coronavirus outbreak levels and "other countries open up to international traffic without present conditionalities". Mr Puri added: "Once the situation evolves in that direction we will consider a calibrated opening".