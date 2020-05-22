India DGCA sets airfare limits for Indian airlines until 24-Aug-2020

India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), via its official website, issued (21-May-2020) a notice to Indian airlines specifying the minimum and maximum fares airlines are permitted to charge for domestic services, effective 25-May-2020 to 24-Aug-2020. The DGCA set limits on fares for seven sectors, according to distance and duration of travel between destinations, including sector A, with frequencies under 40 minutes, sector B, with frequencies between 40-60 minutes and sector C, with frequencies between 60-90 minutes. India's Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said airlines will be permitted to return to "a market-based system" from 25-Aug-2020.