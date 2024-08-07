Iberia to expand US network following A321XLR deliveries

IAG stated (01-Aug-2024) Iberia "will be able to expand and deepen its network to the US" later in 2024, as it takes delivery of its first Airbus A321XLR aircraft, "allowing for more cost effective flights". The group expects its first A321XLR deliveries later in 2024, with Iberia to receive the first aircraft. Iberia will use the aircraft to strengthen trans-Atlantic routes, initially to Washington and Boston. [more - original PR]