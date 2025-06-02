IATA: USD1.3bn in airline funds blocked by governments as of Apr-2025
IATA reported (01-Jun-2025) USD1.3 billion in airline funds were blocked from repatriation by governments as of the end of Apr-2025, an improvement of 25% compared with the USD1.7 billion reported as of Oct-2024. Africa and the Middle East accounted for USD1.1 billion, or 85% of blocked funds. The following countries accounted for 80% of the blocked funds:
- Mozambique: USD205 million, up from USD127 million as of Oct-2024;
- XAF zone (Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and the Republic of the Congo): USD191 million;
- Algeria: USD178 million;
- Lebanon: USD142 million;
- Bangladesh: USD92 million, down from USD196 million as of Oct-2024;
- Angola: USD84 million;
- Pakistan: USD83 million, down from USD311 million as of Oct-2024;
- Eritrea: USD76 million;
- Zimbabwe: USD68 million;
- Ethiopia: USD44 million.
Bolivia made the largest improvement, clearing its backlog of USD42 million as of Oct-2024. IATA urged governments "to remove all barriers preventing airlines from the timely repatriation of their revenues from ticket sales and other activities in accordance with international agreements and treaty obligations". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
The level of blocked airline funds globally decreased from USD1.8 billion in Apr-2024 to USD1.7 billion in Oct-2024, with significant reductions in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Algeria and Ethiopia, while Mozambique and the XAF zone saw increases. IATA highlighted persistent delays in repatriation, particularly due to bureaucratic processes in Pakistan and foreign exchange prioritisation in Bangladesh, and continued to call for urgent government action to resolve these issues1 2.