IATA: USD1.3bn in airline funds blocked by governments as of Apr-2025

IATA reported (01-Jun-2025) USD1.3 billion in airline funds were blocked from repatriation by governments as of the end of Apr-2025, an improvement of 25% compared with the USD1.7 billion reported as of Oct-2024. Africa and the Middle East accounted for USD1.1 billion, or 85% of blocked funds. The following countries accounted for 80% of the blocked funds:

Bolivia made the largest improvement, clearing its backlog of USD42 million as of Oct-2024. IATA urged governments "to remove all barriers preventing airlines from the timely repatriation of their revenues from ticket sales and other activities in accordance with international agreements and treaty obligations".